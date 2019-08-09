SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left two men dead and at least three others injured.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at The Hop In Sunoco at 1083 Broad St (Hwy 76) in Sumter. The convenience store is located on an outparcel, next door to Wendy's, in front of Sumter Mall.

Police found Gregory Middleton, 30, dead on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

The second victim, 30-year-old Michael Rogers, was transported to Prisma Health Toumey, where he was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Autopsies will be performed on the Sumter men on Tuesday at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Sumter Police and the Sumter County Coroner's Office are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.