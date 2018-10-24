Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - An investigation is underway after a high speed chase took place in Kershaw County.

The chase took place on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County Wednesday.

Two cars with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office were damaged in the chase, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. No deputies were reported injured from the incident.

A viewer video showed a large law enforcement presence at the scene.

This story is developing as the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates. Check back for updates.

