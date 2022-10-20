Voters in Saluda encouraged to do their research on the 2 extra questions on the ballot this election

Saluda County voters will be asked about a bond referendum for the school district, and a new form of county government.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — With less than a week until the start of early voting, Saluda County Council Chairman, James Moore is hopeful people in his community come out to vote.

In this election, the local school district is asking residents for a $49,000,000 bond referendum which would collect taxes to help fund the construction of a new Saluda Elementary School, and improvements to Hollywood Elementary, as well as Saluda Middle and High School.

Saluda County is also voting to change its form of government, so Moore wants to ensure that everyone understands what they are voting for.

"Right now, we have a Council/County Director form of government," Moore explained. "What that means is that the county director does the day-to-day things but she has to go through the county council for a lot of things... The other form of government is a Council/ Administrator Form. The Administrator would have a little more lead way, could make decisions, could hire and fire people... but anything major they are going to come to the County Council."

There are currently 20,000 people living in Saluda County, but Moore says only a handful of them are active when it comes to county government.

"Unless there's something on the agenda that has got people talking there's not a lot of participation. For the most part, there may only be 5 or 6 people out there," Moore stated.

With a lack of participation, he worries that people will not know what is on the ballot.

Aaron Bryant, a Saluda voter says he has lived in the area for 20 years and votes whenever it is time. This November, Bryant says he is not exactly sure what to expect.

"I'm not sure what's on there. I think there might be something about us getting a new school," he said.

Bryant plans to research candidates before he goes to cast his vote.

Kelsey Robinson, another Saluda voter only had one thing to say about the upcoming election.

"I hope you all just get out and vote, please," Robinson said.