SUMTER, S.C. — Four suspects have already been charged, while charges for two more are pending after an incident over the weekend.

Sumter police say an ongoing dispute between six individuals turned physical in the parking lot of Super 8 Hotel around 2 p.m. Saturday.

One of the suspects is also accused of firing shots during the incident.

Jimmique Tyshaun Frazier, 21, is charged with two counts of attempted murder; Jardaisha Shyquan Clark, 22; and Kelsie Shynique Stuckey, 18; are each charged with third degree assault and battery by mob; and Ashley K.Davis, 19 is charged with assault and battery. All four were booked at the Sumer-Lee Regional Detention Center, but three have since been released.

Two other 17-year-old suspects, Cazieh Malik Robinson and Zanaya Ikeia Billie remain hospitalized at a Columbia hospital. Robinson is in stable condition, while Billie is in critical condition. Both will face third-degree assault and battery by mob charges upon their release