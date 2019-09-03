COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two University of South Carolina students who went missing while kayaking at Congaree National Park Friday night are now safe.

The students began a six-hour kayak trip at South Cedar Creek around noon Friday, but flooding eventually caused them to separate. Around 8 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources received a call from one of the kayakers and began a search.

Rescuers responded to the kayaker's last known location, and spoke with him over the phone for a second time around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. About two hours later, he was rescued from the water.

The search for the second kayaker was suspended until daylight.

However, as rescuers prepared for a search later that morning, the second kayaker showed up at the visit center around 9:30 a.m. The department says he used his kayak as shelter overnight to help retain body heat, then made his way to the center in the morning.

Both kayakers were check by EMS and released.

The park has been above or near flood stage since November, making it difficult for paddlers to navigate the waters — even experienced ones. With such conditions, officials are asking visitors to check with park staff before planning a trip, and to always be prepared.

"Always travel with a partner, and let someone at home know your plan and itinerary. Be prepared by carrying weather appropriate clothing, including rain gear, food, water, a first aid kit, a communications device, compass or GPS, and a light in the event that you are out after dark," the department said in a statement.