2 Anderson teens killed, 2 others critically injured in crash with semi

The coroner's office said 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland died in the crash.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — Two Anderson teenagers were killed and two others were critically injured in a crash with a semi-trailer in Huntington County Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 300 West, which is about 10 miles south of Huntington.

Investigators determined 19-year-old Vincent Spear of Anderson was driving north on County Road 300 West with his three passengers: 16-year-old Landon Eden, 15-year-old Braydan Noland and Braydan's cousin, 17-year-old Ethan Noland, all of Anderson.

The Huntington County Coroner's Office said that Spear didn't stop at the stop sign at the intersection with State Road 124.

Spear's car continued into the intersection and hit a commercial grain trailer that was driving east on SR 124.

The impact caused the truck to spin and hit a guard rail. When the truck hit the guard rail, its trailer separated and the trailer's contents spilled onto the road.

The coroner's office said Eden and Braydan Noland died in the crash. Their cause of death was identified as multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and their deaths have been ruled accidental.

Spear and Ethan Noland were flown to Fort Wayne hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The Huntington County Sheriff's Department and the coroner's office are investigating.