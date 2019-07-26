Highway Patrol officials say two people were killed and at least four people were injured in an accident that closed I-77 South for nine hours Friday morning.

Troopers report the crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. and multiple cars were involved including one car that was pulling a trailer.

A 2007 Chevrolet suburban and a 2013 Hyundai collided going southbound on I-77 near Exit 27 in Blythewood. The 2007 Chevrolet pulled to the side of the road and the Hyundai remained in the roadway.

The driver of the Hyundai got out of the vehicle and a 2010 Chevrolet SUV struck the rear of the Hyundai and killed the driver who was standing outside the vehicle.

The driver of the 2010 Chevrolet exited their vehicle and was standing in the roadway when they were struck by a 2015 Honda. The Honda went into the median and flipped over.

Four people were inside of the Honda and they were all transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified one of the victims being 63-year-old, Manuel V. Ito from Hephzibah, Georgia. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be, "multiple blunt force injuries to the head and body due to being struck by a motor vehicle."

The other victim was identified as a 40-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Fogle from Columbia. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be, "multiple blunt force injuries to the head and body due to being struck by a motor vehicle."

The roadway was cleared around 11 a.m. this morning.

RELATED: Current traffic conditions