JENKINSVILLE, S.C. — A small earthquake hit in Fairfield County Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the data, the 2.0 earthquake hit just outside of Jenkinsville, SC on Friday night. It was roughly 1.8 km underground, or about 1.1 miles underground.

According to a map provided by USGS, the quake appears to have been located in the Monticello Reservoir.

The earthquake hit NNE of Chapin, in Fairfield County, and is one of multiple earthquakes in South Carolina this year including Cayce and Kershaw County. According to the USGS website, an earthquake categorized as a two on the moment magnitude scale rarely causes damage and shaking would be 'weak.'

