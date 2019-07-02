COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing two men inside a Columbia apartment complex.

Columbia Police Department was dispatched to 511 Alcott Drive Thursday following several 911 calls. The calls placed told dispatchers that shots were heard and there were wounded people at the apartment complex.

Upon arriving, police found two men dead inside the same apartment in building 14.

"We don't know who is responsible for this tragedy. We're getting good information and we ask the public to continue calling CrimeStoppers if they heard or saw anything," Jennifer Timmons with the Columbia Police Department told us.

Some residents of Willow Run say this is not the first time something of this nature has happened. "I would like to see more police officers on foot in the area- more patrolling- because we have a lot of break-ins and drug problems," one resident told us, "I think we need to emphasize on making this a safer community."

Family and friends of the victims were noticeably emotional, consoling each other over the news of their loved ones.

“They could barely stand up. There were people who were physically ill and we had to hold them up… we ask for any information just as fast as they can give it to us," Timmons shared with us.

Timmons also urges anyone who knows any information to let them know, "We understand folks are very reluctant to call the police with information- but they have to understand- what if it was their loved one- what if they got a phone call saying your cousin, your daughter, your son was just shot and killed. And we need to figure out why.”

If you know anything pertaining to this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.