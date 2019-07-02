COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department says two men were shot to deathat a local apartment complex.

Officers tweeted just after 9:30 a.m. that they received a call just after 9 a.m. about two people being shot at the Willow Run Apartments, located on Alcott Drive.

Officers said two people died from their injuries. Both of them were found inside the unit.

Family members of the victims are there, and police say victims advocates are helping them.

Officers said investigators are talking with people on the scene to figure out what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This is a developing story.