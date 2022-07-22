2 police officers shot in Rochester, 1 killed

The officer killed has been identified as Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people, including two police officers, were shot Thursday night in the city of Rochester. One of the officers was killed in the line of duty.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Bauman Street.

The officer killed has been identified as Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department. The other officer who was shot has been identified as Sino Seng, an eight-year veteran of the police department.

In a press conference Friday morning, Rochester Police Chief David Smith said the officers were "attacked in a cowardly ambush."

"Officer Mazurkiewicz was shot at least once in the upper body. He was transported to Strong Hospital where despite heroic efforts, he passed away," Smith said.

According to Smith, Seng was shot in the lower body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released. Seng is currently recovering at home with his family.

A female bystander was also shot. Smith says the woman, who has not been identified, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"I am angry and upset because all too often we are seeing over and over again blatant disregard for life," said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

Smith says the investigation is ongoing, adding that officers will continue to provide updates as they become available.

"As we speak, the brave men and women of the Rochester Police Department are continuing to protect our community, despite this horrific and shocking loss to our family," Smith said.

A suspect has not been taken into police custody at this time.