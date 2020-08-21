2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in York County Friday morning

The earthquake hit just before 8 a.m. on Friday morning

LESSLIE, S.C. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has confirmed a 2.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in York County just before 8 a.m. Friday.

According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at the cooridnantes 34.936°N 80.938°W which is 3.1 miles NNE of Lesslie, South Carolina at a magnitude of 2.0.

At that strength, it's unlikely anyone felt it. Usually earthquakes have to be at least 2.5 magnitude for a person to detect it on their own.

This comes just 12 days after a much larger earthquake struck in North Caroina.

It happened August 9 in the town of Sparta near the North Carolina-Virginia border and registered as a 5.1 magniture. It was centered 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) south southeast the town.

The quake caused some minor damage near the epicenter. Pictures and video showed cracked in roads and some homes, and there was damage inside house and businesses when items fell off shelves.

That quake could be felt for over 200 miles, with reports of people feeling the shaking here in the Midlands.

The most recent Midlands earthquake took place on July 25 when a 2.2 tremor struck in Kershaw County.

While we don't often think of South Carolina and earthquakes, small tremors happen throughout the year across the state. In January, a 2.3 earthquake took place near the town of Kershaw, a few miles from where Saturday's quake happened. Back in early May, a 2.0 magnitude quake was recorded in Fairfield County.

Earthquakes happen throughout the state but most occur near the coast. Approximately 70 percent of earthquakes are in the coastal plain, with most happening in the Lowcountry.

Back in 1886, Charleston was hit by a catastrophic earthquake. It had an estimated magnitude of 7.3, and was felt as far away and Cuba and New York. At least 60 people were killed, and thousands of building were damaged.