2.0 magnitude earthquake recorded near Summerville Saturday morning

The earthquake hit just after midnight on Saturday morning.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has confirmed a 2.0 magnitude earthquake occurred near Summerville just after midnight on November 14.

According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at the coordinates 33.094°N 80.200°W which is 8 km NNW of Summerville, South Carolina.

At that strength, it's unlikely anyone felt it. Usually earthquakes have to be at least 2.5 magnitude for a person to detect it on their own.

While we don't often think of South Carolina and earthquakes, small tremors happen throughout the year across the state. In January, a 2.3 earthquake took place near the town of Kershaw, a few miles from where Saturday's quake happened. Back in early May, a 2.0 magnitude quake was recorded in Fairfield County. Most recently, a 2.0 magnitude quake was recorded in York County in October.