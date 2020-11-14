2.0 magnitude earthquake recorded near Summerville Saturday morning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has confirmed a 2.0 magnitude earthquake occurred near Summerville just after midnight on November 14.
According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at the coordinates 33.094°N 80.200°W which is 8 km NNW of Summerville, South Carolina.
At that strength, it's unlikely anyone felt it. Usually earthquakes have to be at least 2.5 magnitude for a person to detect it on their own.
While we don't often think of South Carolina and earthquakes, small tremors happen throughout the year across the state. In January, a 2.3 earthquake took place near the town of Kershaw, a few miles from where Saturday's quake happened. Back in early May, a 2.0 magnitude quake was recorded in Fairfield County. Most recently, a 2.0 magnitude quake was recorded in York County in October.
Earthquakes happen throughout the state but most occur near the coast. Approximately 70 percent of earthquakes are in the coastal plain, with most happening in the Lowcountry.