COLUMBIA, S.C. — An early morning fire damaged damaged multiple units at a set of condominiums, putting almost two dozen people out of their homes.

The fire broke out just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the Lexington Green Condominiums on Bush River Road.

Crews from the Columbia Fire and Irmo Fire departments had the 2-alarm fire under control just after 8:30 a.m. on August 25. Multiple units in one building have been damaged, no injuries have been reported.

Columbia Fire crews had responded to a call at the same building on Saturday, August 24, for a kitchen fire. Three units were left damaged in that blaze.

The Red Cross is aiding about 20 people that have been displaced at Lexington Green Condominiums due to both fires.

This morning's fire was called a rekindle but the Richland County Fire Marshall's Office will still be investigating.

Columbia Fire Department