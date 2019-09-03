GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — A crash involving a bus ended with 20 people being hospitalized Saturday morning.

A Williamsburg County Transit bus was driving down Browns Ferry Road around 7:30 a.m. when it was hit by a car coming from the other direction, according to reporting by WBTW. It all occurred close to Browns Ferry Elementary School.

The crash caused the bus to turn on its side and slide down into a ditch, according to the Georgetown County Fire Department.

As reported by WBTW, the driver of the bus had to be extricated and airlifted to an area hospital. And, 19 of the 38 passengers on-board were also transported to local hospitals.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.