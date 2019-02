FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County lead to the death of one person Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Highway 321 South around 1:52 p.m. on February 5.

According to the Fairfield County Coroner's Office, a passenger of one of the cars, identified as 20-year-old Elizabeth Rhianna Harsey, died from the crash.

The coroner's office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.