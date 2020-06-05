COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands Gives, the annual charity event, has broken all prior records in dollars raised and number of gifts, despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.

As of late Tuesday night, Midlands Gives had raised more than $3 million with more than 21,500 gifts, and there were still three hours left to go at that point. Final numbers are expected Wednesday.

Last year, for example, it raised $2.028 million with 14,272 gifts.

The event is hosted by the Midlands' center for philanthropy, Central Carolina Community Foundation (CCCF). The 18-hour online giving challenge raises money for 415 nonprofit organizations in the area.

Midlands Gives is in its seventh year and is the largest, local, online giving event in South Carolina. This year, especially with the impact of the coronavirus crisis, CCCF hoped to help raise critically needed that will allow nonprofits to continue their work providing resources and services within the community in the areas of health, human services, education, and more.

Going into this year, Midlands Gives had raised $9.3 million for local nonprofits.

One hundred percent of each contribution (less a 2.1% credit card fee and 2.8% CiviCore technology fee) went directly to the donor’s selected nonprofit. The Community Foundation does not receive any fees from Midlands Gives.