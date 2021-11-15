37th Annual Carolina-Clemson blood drive underway

All presenting blood donors at USC will receive a commemorative blood drive T-shirt plus a $10 Amazon gift card delivered by email, while supplies last.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday marked the start of the 37th Annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Drive.

Since 1984, the blood drive challenge has collected nearly 120,000 units of blood to support those battling cancer, undergoing transplant surgery and other patients in need.

This year, officials say it is especially important to give if you can. The Red Cross says their current blood supply is the lowest they've seen in more than a decade.

The blood drive competition runs from Monday, November 15 through Friday, November 19, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Dr. Pastides, @UofSC Interim President, shares a special message inviting you to give blood and help save lives at the 37th Annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Battle. Show your #gamecocks pride and make an appointment now using sponsor code “GAMECOCKS”: https://t.co/iOSqQseeVZ pic.twitter.com/ZHCUFRVb2n — Red Cross South Carolina (@RedCrossSC) November 12, 2021

Eligible blood donors of all types are encouraged to make an appointment to give at a donation site on campus by visiting redcrossblood.org and using sponsor code "GAMECOCKS."