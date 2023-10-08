Virginia Beach hosting 2023 USLA National Lifeguard Championships

Admission is free for the competition, taking place between 23rd and 26th Streets where professional and junior lifeguards challenge their lifesaving skills.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) is holding the National Lifeguard Championships in Virginia Beach from Wednesday through Saturday.

The USLA National Championships have taken place annually since 1980. Virginia Beach last hosted the event in 2019.

Professional Lifeguards ranging in ages from 16 to 80 and Junior Lifeguards from ages 9 to 15 will compete in water and beach course events that challenge their lifesaving skills in a myriad of events from "surf swims to beach runs; rescue boards to surf boats."

“The USLA is proud to bring together the nation’s best in lifesaving for what promises to be another exciting National Championship event in Virginia Beach,” said Ed Zebrowski III, Lifesaving Sports Chair for the USLA. “I encourage all beach visitors to come and see firsthand the skill and conditioning it takes to save lives year-round in our waters nationwide. These lifeguards are dedicated in their training, not just for the competition but to also be able to protect and serve their fellow beachgoers.”

Competitors at this year’s Nationals will be chasing the 2022 defending champions from the powerhouse LA County Surf Lifesaving Association, who has won the overall team championship 33 out of the past 35 years the competition has taken place.

Admission is free for the annual competition, which will take place between 23rd and 26th Streets in Virginia Beach.

All competitions begin at 7 a.m. and run until the end of the day. A full schedule of events is available to view HERE.

On Wednesday junior lifeguards 9 to 18 years old competed in different age and competition categories including a beach flag, beach run, surf swim race, board race, and surf ski race among others.

Colin Mamaril from the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association won the Boys Under 19 Surf Swim Race and the Boys Under 19 Run-Swim-Run event.

He, Connor Bradley, Davis Pelton, and Owen Comeyne from the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association also won the Boys Under 19 Rescue Rescue Race where they as a team had to rescue a "victim" and bring them to shore.