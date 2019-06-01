Officials say a 21-year-old man was killed in a hit and run collision in Lexington County Saturday night, and troopers are asking for your help to find the truck involved.



Davontaye Laquan Radell Washington, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a truck around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on Nazareth Road in Lexington, according to Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher.

Troopers with S.C. Highway Patrol say the incident happened between 9:15 - 10 p.m. Saturday on Nazareth Road near Wando Circle in Lexington County. Washington was reportedly walking south on Nazareth Road when a truck, also traveling south, struck and killed Washington and then fled the scene, according to officials.

Trooper are looking for a truck of interest, possibly a 2004-2012 Chevy Colorado or GMC Canyon pickup truck with a standard or crew cab that may have damage to the right front of the vehicle. Color is unknown.

If you have any information about the collision or the truck of interest, troopers ask you to contact S.C. Highway Patrol at (*800) 768-1501 or (803) 896-9621.

You may also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

