COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pedestrian is dead after officials say a vehicle hit him and fled the scene Tuesday morning.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Roderick D’Wayne Anderson from Winnsboro, was walking along the 9400 block of Monticello Road when a vehicle hit him around 4 a.m.

Anderson died at the scene from blunt trauma to the head and torso, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

Officials say the vehicle left the scene, and an investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.