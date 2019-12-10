SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a person who reportedly stole $2,400 in items from a local business back in September, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The theft took place between 2:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. between September 18 and September 19 in the 1500 block of Airport Road.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information to contact them at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.