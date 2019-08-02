A total of 25 people have died in South Carolina during the current flu season, according to new data from the state's health department.

The latest numbers included the week of January 27 through February 2. Three people died during that time period.

Of the people who've died so far, most were either over the age of 50. Here's a look at the age breakdown:

Over 65 - 13 deaths

Between 50-64 - 9 deaths

Between 18-49 - 1 death

Between 5-17 - 0 deaths

Under 4 - 2 deaths

Another 189 people were hospitalized for the flu this week, bringing the number of hospitalizations this season to 915.

The flu season in the state began last fall.

South Carolina is currently in the fifth consecutive week of widespread activity. DHEC is still encouraging everyone 6 months and older to get the flu shot if they haven't yet this season.

How You Can Tell If You Have the Flu:

So how can you tell if you have the flu or the common cold?

The Centers for Disease Control says cold symptoms are gradual, while flu are abrupt and show up all at once. Having a fever is rare for a cold while fever is typical with the flu.

Chills are fairly common with the flu while they are uncommon with the cold. The CDC says common symptoms from the cold like sneezing, stuffy nose and sore throat will not always show up in persons with the flu.

Tips for Caring for a Flu Patient:

If your loved one does have the flu, here are some tips on the best way to care for them: