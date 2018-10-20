Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A West Columbia woman is dead after a shooting in Columbia on Saturday morning, according to officials.
Jerri Lynn Sigmon, 25, of West Columbia died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.
Officials say the shooting took place sometime between 5 - 6 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Norman Street in north Columbia. Watts says Sigmon was transported by EMS to Palmetto Heath Richland Hospital, where she died at 6:39 a.m.
The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
