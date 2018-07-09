Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - A Florida man is in custody after $25,000 in high-grade marijuana, a gun and money were found in his Orangeburg apartment.

Stuart Adgerson, 43, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a school or park and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Drug complaints prompted investigators to raid an apartment near Greater Faith Baptist Church, where deputies say drugs were being sold.

Five individually wrapped bags of high-end marijuana, a jar of loose marijuana, digital scales and about $1,000 — all inside a large carrying case — were found inside the apartment Friday morning. About two dozen boxes of plastic bags were also found.

During the raid, Adgerson threw a loaded .380-caliber handgun into a toilet bowl attempting to hide it.

“Mr. Adgerson could be called a mid-level dealer, but there’s no doubt he could be defined as ‘busy,’ at least prior to 11 a.m. this morning,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Ten people were also issued citations after attempting to possess marijuana at the apartment — all 10 reportedly admitted intent.

© 2018 WLTX