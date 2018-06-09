Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An investigation is underway after a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service was assaulted last month.

Two suspects and two person of interests fled the Exxon station on Gervais and Bull streets after the incident on August 23, according to a report. All four reportedly left in the same car.

One suspect is described as being a 5-foot-8 black male in his mid-20s with a slim build and dreadlocks in a top knot. The other is said to be a 5-foot-8 black female in her mid-20s with a slender build and blonde wig with dark roots.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to their arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

