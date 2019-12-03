COLUMBIA, S.C. — An investigation that began in 2017 resulted in a list of 26 arrests across two states.

The defendants come from South Carolina and Georgia, and officials say many are associated with a "violent criminal street gang."

A gang member who officials say was coordinating criminal activity as he awaited retrial at Aiken County Detention Center for a 2008 murder spurred the investigation.

Seventeen of the defendants were identified in South Carolina, while nine were identified in Georgia. Federal charges for these suspects range from conspiracy to drug trafficking to firearm possession.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina is locking arms with our law enforcement partners, and we will spare no resource to take back our neighborhoods from criminal actors who are mixing violence and illegal drug distribution," said Attorney Sherri A. Lydon

“City limits, county lines and state borders are no barrier to the professionals who fight tirelessly to eliminate drug-dealers and illegal firearms from our communities," said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

South Carolina suspects:

Ronald Gartrell, 33

Heather Collins, 42

Cornelious F. McKie, 42

Reihn Dracon Jennings, 28

Christopher Johnson, 32

Quinton De’Shaun White, 29

Kevin D. Sheppard, 35

Benjamin Roper, 42

Jerome Morris Simmons, 38

Antonio Maurice Scrivens, 34

Keith Williams, 29

Larry Thomas, 20

Charlie Edward Carter, 31

Rudolph Keith Scott, 27

Ray Hampton Baughman, 48

Xavier Mathaney, 26

Rashad Lundy, 27

Georgia suspects: