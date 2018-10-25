Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A car and motorcycle collided early Thursday morning, leaving one person dead.

The motorcycle was traveling down the 1100 block of Two Notch Road in Lexington when it crashed into a car turning left. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Joshua Ryan Brazell, died at the scene from his injuries, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. Brazell was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car was treated for non life-threatening injuries

© 2018 WLTX