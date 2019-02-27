COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting Tuesday night ended with fatal injuries for one man

Columbia police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Arrington Place Apartments at 1728 Carnegie Street.

A 27-year-old man, identified as Isaiah Thomas Martin, Jr., was reportedly found in the apartment's parking lot with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say this is an isolated incident, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.