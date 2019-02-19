SUMTER, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a shooting victim was found in a railroad ditch last week.

Railway workers discovered the body on February 16 along rail road tracks at Cook and South streets.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Raphael Bostic, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office.

The police department, along with the coroner's office, are investigating the incidents. Anyone with information should contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or the Sumter County Coroner's Office at 803-436-2111.