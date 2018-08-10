Columbia, SC (WLTX) - — Dozens gathered at the University of South Carolina's Davis Field on Sunday for the 2nd Annual Peace in the Park festival.

The festival was put on by Interfaith Partners of South Carolina and USC Interfaith Initiatives.

Adrian Bird, President of Interfaith Partners of South Carolina, says building relationships and seeing differences were the main goals of the festival.

"We know that it is a good idea to build bridges in our community rather than walls of division," Bird said. "This is really an opportunity to get to know one another, break some of those stereotypes that we have of one another and celebrate that difference.”

Interfaith Partners of South Carolina was founded back in 2011. The organization's purpose is to bring the community together through religion and faith.

“The Peace in the Park festival shows the diversity of Columbia and the fact that we are more similar than we are different," says Tayyabba Sadiq, who represented the religion of Islam at the event. "We have a whole world right here and in the whole world you find folks that are just like you.”

The community had a chance to learn about 11 different religions at the festival, through demonstrations and hands on teaching.

“South Carolina is a diverse state, and we have many different religions represented in the state, and we think that there is a vibrancy, particularly if we get to know one another.” Bird said.

Interfaith Partners of SC plan to bring back the festival next fall.

