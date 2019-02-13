SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A second person has been arrested in the shooting death of a pregnant woman whose body was found last year near a lake in South Carolina.

Spartanburg Police Lt. Doug Harwell said in a news release that 25-year-old Robert Tyrell Gentry of Spartanburg was arrested Tuesday and faces two accessory charges in the death.

The body of 23-year-old Brechue Wiles was found last May near the lake at Duncan Park in Spartanburg.

Arrest warrants state that Gentry provided the gun to Wiles' boyfriend, Tremaine Pierre Johnson, who was arrested Feb. 6. Harwell said Gentry also helped Johnson avoid arrest after the shooting.

Prosecutors have said Wiles was pregnant and wanted to keep her baby.

There was no record of an attorney for Gentry.