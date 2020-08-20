3 Cleveland children taken to hospital after eating gummies laced with marijuana

The kids were being babysat by a teen at the time of the incident.

CLEVELAND — Three children ages five and under all had to be taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after they ate gummy candies laced with marijuana.

Cleveland police say the kids--ages 2, 3, and 5--were being babysat by a 13-year-old on the 1200 block of West 91st Street. The apparently ingested the gummies just before 8 p.m., and all were rushed by ambulance to MetroHealth Medical Center.