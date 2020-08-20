3 Cleveland children taken to hospital after eating gummies laced with marijuana

CLEVELAND — Three children ages five and under all had to be taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after they ate gummy candies laced with marijuana.
Cleveland police say the kids--ages 2, 3, and 5--were being babysat by a 13-year-old on the 1200 block of West 91st Street. The apparently ingested the gummies just before 8 p.m., and all were rushed by ambulance to MetroHealth Medical Center.
The exact conditions of the kids are unknown at this time, and no criminal charges have been filed. The matter remains under investigation.
