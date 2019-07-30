COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three homes were destroyed and two others suffered minor damage after a fire in a northeast Richland County neighborhood Tuesday night.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins say they got the first call for the fire on Founders Lake Court around 6:50 p.m. Founders Lake is in the Summit neighborhood in northeast Richland County, just off Summit Parkway.

Video taken on a cell phone from people in the area showed flames coming from the structure and heavy smoke.

Jenkins said it appears the fire began in the middle of the three damaged homes. He said a woman was inside at the time, but wasn't aware the home was ablaze. He said someone knocked on her door and let her know so she could escape.

The fire then quickly spread to the other two homes. "If we didn't get on top of this as quick as we did, it probably could have damaged other homes, because of how quickly it spread," Jenkins said.

No one living at the homes was hurt, but Jenkins said one firefighter had to be treated at the scene for problems caused by the heat. The fire left a total of eight people without a home.

The three homes are a total loss. The Richland County Fire Marshals office is investigating the cause of the fire.