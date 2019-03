KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — It was cold winter night when a tracking team from Kershaw County set out to find a missing teenage girl.

After a 3-hour long search, the deputies found the 13-year-old girl wearing a short-sleeved shirt — it was in the mid-30s.

A Facebook post by the department says the girl was in "bad shape" that night. She is currently at a local hospital and is said to be "OK."

Deputies say the girl ran away from a home on Longtown Road.