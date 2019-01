BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — An escape at Berkeley County detention center ended with three captures Saturday afternoon.

Eric Evander Garner, 41; and Thomas Davidson Matthew, 33; and a third inmates who was not identified all escaped from Hill-Finklea Detention Center, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the escapes resulted from an incident at the detention center Saturday.

All three were captured the same day after a search ensued in the Moncks Corner area.