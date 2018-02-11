Spartanburg County, SC (WLTX) - Two more cases of the measles have been confirmed in South Carolina, bringing the total current number to three.

All three cases are children who were not old enough to attend school, and didn't go to daycare. They were also all unvaccinated, according to DHEC.

The first child was Spartanburg County resident who traveled outside the U.S. The two additional reports are also out of Spartanburg County, and both children were treated at urgent care facilities in the area:

AFC Urgent Care at 1667 East Main Street in Duncan between 9 a.m. and noon October 14

MEDcare Urgent Care at 301 East Wood Street in Spartanburg between 4-7:15 p.m. October 27

If you visited either facility on the listed times and dates, call the Spartanburg County Health Department at 864-596-3337. DHEC is currently in the process of notifying those who may have been exposed.

Healthcare providers are currently on alert for patients showing signs or symptoms of measles, and are urged to report suspected cases to a regional public health office.

Initial symptoms of fever, cough and runny nose are followed by a rash that typically lasts 5 or 6 days. Measles can lead to hospitalization, and even death.

"The measles virus is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes," said Dr. Linda Bell, the DHEC state epidemiologist. "The best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated. I strongly encourage everyone to review their immunization records and make sure they are up-to-date on all vaccinations."

Kids should get two MMR vaccine doses: the first at 12-15 months and the second at 4-6 years old. If kids 6-12 months old are traveling to a country where measles is common, they should get an early dose.

Free MMR vaccines are available by appointment until November 7 at the Spartanburg County Health Department at 151 E. Wood Street in Spartanburg. To schedule an appointment, call 855-472-3432.

For more information, visit the DHEC website.

