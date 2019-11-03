COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a driver and two passengers are being detained after a police chase Monday morning on Broad River Road.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 3000 block of Broad River Road around 10 a.m. When deputies found the vehicle, the driver would not stop for their blue lights.

The chase ended in the 1500 block of Broad River Road where deputies say they detained the driver and two passengers. The names of the three people have not yet been released.

WLTX