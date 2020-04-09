3 schools taken off lockout after Lexington manhunt called off

Officers were searching for suspects who ran from state troopers early Friday morning.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies and the South Carolina Highway Patrol have called off the search for two suspects who they say ran from officers earlier in the morning.

Friday afternoon the officers said they'd suspended the search, however, they would continue the effort to find the suspects. They said they'd recovered some evidence which they believe will help them find the persons.

A lockout that had been in effect for three schools---Carolina Springs Middle School, Carolina Springs Elementary, and White Knoll Elementary--has been lifted.

A lockout means that people can't leave or come inside the building but people are free to move around indoors. That's different from a lockdown which would mean people would have to stay in classrooms.

The school did not have a face-to-face learning day Friday.

State troopers say the incident began around 7:20 a.m. when a trooper attempted to pull over a car for a tag violation on Interstate 20. The vehicle didn't stop, officers say, and the pursuit went to Long Ponds road and eventually led to the Knox Haven Drive neighborhood. Three men then got out of the vehicle and ran, according to officers.

Officers were able to catch one of them, and that person has been taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Office then joined the search and a SLED helicopter was brought in. A perimeter was set up in the Knotts Road area near Carolina Spring Middle School.as officers searched for several hours for the two men.

Meanwhile, officers say they recovered an AK-47 style assault rifle and another weapon in the vehicle.

They add that while the active search has ended, the evidence they recovered and the suspect they found could lead them to the other two men.

Officers said it's unclear what charges the suspects might eventually face. Anyone who thinks they see the suspects in that area should call 9-1-1 or people who have information in the case can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.