KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Five people are facing multiple charges after Kershaw County deputies seized illegal drugs during a search.
The search occurred at a location on Cricket Hill Drive in Lugoff around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies reportedly seized several drugs, including marijuana and meth, which will result in multiple charges for the suspects. These charges range from simple possession of marijuana to trafficking methamphetamine.
Suspects arrested:
- Alan Redvers Beverly, 37
- Tiffanie Jordan Brooks, 35
- Brandy Gail Foil, 31
- Shelley Annette Morris, 45
- Travis Lee Sneed, 31