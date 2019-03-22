COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say 3-year-old girl was struck and killed by car in downtown Columbia.

Jayana Summers died of blunt force trauma after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Duke Avenue and Lamar Street Thursday afternoon, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Her 23-year-old mother was also injured during the collision and is currently at a local hospital for her serious injuries.

“Our hearts break for the family during their tremendous loss," Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a statement. "These tragedies weigh heavy on officers and first responders and are especially difficult when they involve children.”

CPD officers responded to the 900 block of Duke Avenue shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Dodge Avenger was traveling eastbound on Duke Avenue as the victims crossed the roadway. When they made it to the other side, the vehicle struck them before crashing into a utility pole.

The male driver was immediately detained on scene. Officers conducted a field sobriety test and toxicology tests are pending with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Preliminary indicators suggest fatigue may have been a contributing factor in the collision; although the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Traffic Safety Unit officers will discuss the facts of the case with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.