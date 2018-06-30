Richland County (WLTX) -- We're following a rash of break-ins at a northeast side apartment complex.

Richland County deputies confirm that Tuesday night, 30 car break-ins happened inside the Greenbrier Apartments located at 100 Willow Oak Drive in Richland County. Just off Parklane road.

"I got up for work about 5 a.m., I walked outside and was a crowd of people standing outside their cars with broken windows," one resident told us.

Another Greenbrier tenant, LaCroix Peeples, told us his sister woke up to find her driver's side window shattered.

"That morning when I woke up and went to work, my sister texted me and she was like, 'Somebody broke into my car'," said Peeples. "And I was like, 'Oh shoot!' I didn't see it."

He says the crooks didn't steal anything, but his sister is now left with a broken car. Peeples says thankfully she has insurance.

"She's ok now, but we're getting out of here. Quick," he said. "It made me feel like we're not safe."

Deputies tell us these break-ins happened between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday. The majority of the break-ins targeted drivers-side windows.

"My car window was on the ground in whole pieces. The whole window was on the ground," said a tenant who wished to remain anonymous. "They took my daughter's social security card, my social security card and my birth certificate, and a taser I just bought."

The tenant says break-ins at the complex aren't anything new, but this many has her ready to pack her bags. She tells us she pays $800 a month to live at Greenbrier.

"With that many break-ins happening in this complex, someone needs to help with something," she said. "When I first moved out here, we had gate security. The gates closed when the office closed. Now, the gates are open 24/7 for the past two years."

Management told us over the phone Friday afternoon that the gates are not broken; They leave them open because some residents don't have a key yet.

In a letter distributed to residents after the break-ins, management with Southwood Realty recommends tenants get to know their neighbors and report anything suspicious to 911.

Management goes on to say, "...crime can occur at any time and any place. No one can guarantee the safety of you and your property. It is advisable that you maintain insurance coverage for yourself, your vehicle and your property. Please remember that your security is your responsibility and that of the local law enforcement agencies."

"Along with my young child, I have to feel safe somewhere," said the anonymous tenant. "This is just not the place for it."

