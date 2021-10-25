'30 Days of Thanks' to thank healthcare workers through November 24

The South Carolina Hospital Association is inviting organizations to join in giving thanks to healthcare workers throughout the month of November.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) is inviting organizations to join in giving thanks to the state’s healthcare workforce throughout the month of November for leading the almost two-year battle against COVID-19.

30 Days of Thanks is a month-long campaign coordinated by SCHA to let hospitals and healthcare workers know that they are appreciated and to recognize them for all they have done and continue to do to help end this pandemic. "From October 25 – November 24, through communications, prizes, and giveaways, we will let them know how much we care."

In addition to partnerships with Clemson Athletics and University of South Carolina Athletics that grant special ticket discounts for sporting events, Southern Tide, the South Department of Commerce and Primal Gourmet Kitchen + Market will provide exclusive offers and giveaways for the state’s healthcare workforce. Visit scha.org/30days to see all the offers available.

IT’S DAY 1 of our 3️⃣0️⃣ DAY OF THANKS AND GIVEAWAY TIME!🎊 Thanks for the Healthcare Hero T-shirts Southern Tide!💚 HOW... Posted by South Carolina Hospital Association on Monday, October 25, 2021

“We recognize that employee burnout related to COVID-19 is impacting industries worldwide and frontline healthcare staff are certainly feeling that struggle,” said Lara Hewitt, SCHA’s Vice President of Workforce & Member Engagement. “We’ve seen many healthcare workers leave the field this year, rather it be burnout or early retirement, and we want to thank those that have stayed in the workforce to support South Carolina’s communities throughout this pandemic.”

Officials with the hospital association say the campaign is open to literally everyone in South Carolina – from schools and students to businesses, churches and government agencies.

"As we approach the season of Thanksgiving, we invite our fellow South Carolinians to join us in showing gratitude to the state’s healthcare heroes."