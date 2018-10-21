30 people were injured in a party at The Woodlands Apartments in Clemson, according to a release by the Clemson City Police Department.

The release said police received a call at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday about the collapse of a first story floor within the clubhouse of the apartment complex.

Officers arrived to find multiple injuries. None of the 30 individuals were trapped.

The injured people were transported to area hospitals by Clemson University EMS, Pickens County EMS and Med Shore Emergency Services.

The release says there is no knowledge of any life threatening injuries.

An investigation of the matter is ongoing.

