Police identify 2 NYC men as 'persons of interest' in theft of $300K worth of gaming cards from Gen Con

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for help locating two people of interest involved with the theft of $300,000 worth of gaming cards.

According to IMPD, the two suspects in the theft acquired a pallet jack and removed one pallet of "Magic: The Gathering" gaming cards. The theft allegedly occurred on Aug. 1, 2023, before the opening of the day's events at Gen Con at the Indiana Convention Center when vendors were setting up displays.

The suspects allegedly took the gaming cards to an unknown location.

On Aug. 10, IMPD said the detectives had identified two "strong persons of interest" in the case. police want to speak with Thomas J. "TJ" Dunbar and Andrew Pearson Giaume (aka Pearson Giaume), both of whom live in New York City.