32nd South Carolina inmate dies from coronavirus complications

Officials say a 64-year-old offender, who had chronic health conditions, died in a local hospital Sunday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An inmate at Goodman Correctional Institution in Columbia has died from complications of COVID-19, according to officials with the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Officials say a 64-year-old offender, who had chronic health conditions, died in a local hospital Sunday night. The death is the 32nd inmate death associated with the virus.

The man tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 21 and was hospitalized Sept. 29. He tested negative for COVID-19 on Oct. 29 but remained hospitalized with complications of his illnesses, according to officials.

As of Monday, officials say 80 offenders and seven staff members at Goodman have tested positive for COVID19. Of those, officials say one staff case and 23 offender cases are active; 56 offenders and six staff members have recovered.

Gerald Jerome Jeter, an inmate at Goodman CI, died last night of complications from COVID-19. Jeter, 64, tested positive 9/21 and was hospitalized 9/29. He tested negative 10/29 but remained hospitalized for his illnesses. Details: https://t.co/QLbnQ5KfQx — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) November 23, 2020

The S.C. Department of Corrections, with 15,984 offenders, has had 2,409 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide. Of those, 2,178 have recovered and 199 are active cases. There are 36 active staff cases.