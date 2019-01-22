DARLINGTON, S.C. — A bus driver is receiving praise for getting 34 students to safety after a bus caught fire Tuesday morning.

Thirty-four kids were on board when a car ran into the back of the bus on McIver Road, according to the Darlington County School District. The bus became engulfed in flames, but the driver was reportedly able to get each kid off the bus with no injuries.

It was the driver's "quick actions that helped ensure the safety of our students," the school district said in a Facebook post.

Palmetto Rural Fire Department and Medical Transport also gave a special shout out to the driver in a Facebook post this morning.

Those students were on their way to Brunson Dargan Elementary School Darlington and Cain Elementary School.

No one was seriously injured due to the crash, according to the fire department.