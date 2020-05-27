LEXINGTON, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Chad Michael Bose, 37, of Chapin, SC, on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Bose. Investigators state Bose distributed child pornography.

Bose was arrested on May 21, 2020. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.