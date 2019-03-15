COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's Five Points is gearing up for the 37th annual St. Pats festival Saturday.

This year, Dashboard Confessional will headline the Greene Street stage.

Other artists include lovelytheband, Walker Hayes, Mitchell Tenpenny, The Band Camino, Felly and Villa*Nova.

You can find a full list of artists and their performance schedule on the festivals website.

The event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with the 17th Annual 'Get to the Green' race. Families will participate in 10K, 5K and a 1-mile fun run.

All races start and finish on Devine Street. Top finishers and costume contest winners will be eligible for cash prizes.

At 10 a.m., join hundreds in the annual St. Pats parade. It begins at Dreher High School and heads into Five Points down Devine, up Saluda before returning to Harden Street at the Five Points Fountain and ending near Food Lion.

This year's grand marshal is University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides.

Tickets are still on sale: they are $20 dollars if you buy ahead of the event. General admission tickets are $25 the day of the event and VIP passes cost $125.

The VIP pass includes admission, private access to Saluda's and an open bar and food. VIP hours run from noon until 7 p.m.

Several transportation companies are assisting during the event.

The Comet is running free shuttles from 8 am until 9 pm and Checker Yellow Cab is paying the first $10 dollars of your cab fare to get you home.

A full list of pick-up locations is on the festival's website.