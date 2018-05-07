Asheville, NC (Dillon Davis, Asheville Citizen Times) - Four people were arrested late Wednesday after reportedly assaulting firefighters with pyrotechnic mortars and roman candles at Pisgah View Apartments.

Asheville police said they were dispatched to the West Asheville apartment complex at about 10:45 p.m. to assist the firefighters, who were at the complex responding to a structure fire. Upon arrival, officers said they were assaulted with the same explosive devices, at which time the department used pepper balls to disperse people near the scene.

Among the arrested were Angela Nichole Marko, 34 as well as James Lee Dontae, Jonathan Andrew Mejia and Giovannia Alexis Mejia, all of whom are 19.

Marko is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a Schedule 2 controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce and resisting public officers. The other three also are charged with resisting public officers.

Additionally, Dontae was charged for possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce.

The department said there were no reported injuries of emergency personnel or citizens. However, several city-owned vehicles sustained damage from the explosive devices.

The incident remains under review, the department said.

